How To Upgrade Airtel SD And HD Set-Top Box To Xstream Box

Airtel started its Digital TV or DTH services in 2008 and now it has become one of the largest DTH operators in the country. The Airtel DTH operator is offering several benefits to its set-top box users.

In fact, the company has brought an offer, where it is providing a set-top box at Rs. 1,100. For the unaware, the company is offering three types of set-top boxes, such as Standard Definition, High Definition, and Xstream box.

The company has recently launched an Xstream box, and then it allows you to upgrade your set-top box. However, there is a complete procedure for that, and here are some steps that will help you to upgrade to Airtel Xstream set-top box.

Step 1: First, you need to go and check the Airtel's website.

Step 2: Then, you have to give a missed call at 88004-88001 or you have to tap on click here option.

Step 3: After that, you will be redirected to another page, where you have to give your mobile number.

Step 4: Then, you have to click to get the OTP number, and Airtel gives you other options, such as Facebook, Google, and M-Connect.

Step 5: It is done, and now you will get a call from the company for further details.

Airtel Offering Two Options For Up-gradation

In addition, Airtel is providing two options, where you can upgrade to Xstream services, and you can buy both Xstream box and stick at Rs. 3,999. Besides, users can upgrade to the box at Rs. 2,249. After the up-gradation, the company is offering 30 days services free.

Once the up-gradation is done, you will get Amazon Prime, Netflix, Alt Balaji, YouTube, ZEE5, Hooq, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Wynk Music's library, Ultra and Curiosity Stream, and Hoi Choi, Apart from that, users will get built-in Chromecast, which enables you to stream content from a laptop, tablet, and phone on your TV. Also, you'll get mobile games on TV.

