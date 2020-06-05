ENGLISH

    Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Might Change Their Business Model After Lockdown Ends

    By
    |

    All private players are expected to change their working model, once the lockdown ends. The telecom operators are likely to focus on the digital transaction, chatbots, and might reduce their dependence on call centers in the coming days.

    Airtel, Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Might Change Their Business Model

     

    Besides, the industry sources believe that there are chances that sales targets might be changed too. The sources suggested that telcos are likely to start talking about reducing network costs as demand has been increased.

    "Earlier, subscribers routed their issues to call centers but now that is getting decentralized. Software is being built that will help you access all details via the app. Even those who don't have apps will see more chatbots on their laptop screens or have specific numbers where they can message and get their problems solved," sources close to the development was quoted by Economic Times.

    In fact, analysts believe that customer care cost is likely to decline by 20 percent. They said that before the COVID-19, 20 to 30 percent of users used to do recharges from digital mediums, but now that number will go up by 65 percent. "The digital recharges will increase and the distribution costs will go down," Kunal Vora, senior telecom analyst at BNP Paribas India, was quoted by the newspaper.

    List Of All Benefits And Initiatives Launched To Increase Digital Transactions

    All private players, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have joined hands with ATMs, as retail shops were closed due to the lockdown. The operators have announced partnerships with kirana, groceries, and pharmacies stores. Apart from that, the companies have launched special apps and features on their platforms, where they are offering discounts up to 6 percent.

    The companies have extended the validity of prepaid plans and added Rs. 10 in the accounts of 90 to 100 million customers. The operators have joined hands with Nokia and other gear makers to enhance their services in the urban and rural parts of the country. Also, Vodafone-Idea deployed massive MIMO in Mumbai and Delhi to offer proper 4G speed.

    Source

    airtel reliance jio vodafone idea

