Just In
- 5 min ago Reliance Jio To Offer Hotstar+ Disney VIP Subscription For One Year
-
- 18 min ago OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro To Get Enhanced Camera Performance With Latest OxygenOS Update
- 26 min ago Sundar Pichai Biography: Age, Net Worth, Salary, Family, Education, Quotes, Awards and Achievements
- 45 min ago iQOO Z1x With Snapdragon 765G Chipset Might Launch Soon
Don't Miss
- News Amidst standoff, China appoints new PLA Army commander for overseeing India border
- Movies Kapil Sharma Says When He And Sunil Grover Are Together, They Don’t Have To Work Too Hard!
- Sports Diego Costa fined for tax fraud, escapes jail
- Automobiles Renault India Offers Discounts & Benefits On Kwid, Triber & Duster Up To Rs 60,000 In June 2020
- Lifestyle On World Environment Day 2020, Go Green With These Bollywood Divas’ Inspired Lovely Outfits
- Finance Markets End The Day Higher, SBI Surges Post Numbers
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Might Change Their Business Model After Lockdown Ends
All private players are expected to change their working model, once the lockdown ends. The telecom operators are likely to focus on the digital transaction, chatbots, and might reduce their dependence on call centers in the coming days.
Besides, the industry sources believe that there are chances that sales targets might be changed too. The sources suggested that telcos are likely to start talking about reducing network costs as demand has been increased.
"Earlier, subscribers routed their issues to call centers but now that is getting decentralized. Software is being built that will help you access all details via the app. Even those who don't have apps will see more chatbots on their laptop screens or have specific numbers where they can message and get their problems solved," sources close to the development was quoted by Economic Times.
In fact, analysts believe that customer care cost is likely to decline by 20 percent. They said that before the COVID-19, 20 to 30 percent of users used to do recharges from digital mediums, but now that number will go up by 65 percent. "The digital recharges will increase and the distribution costs will go down," Kunal Vora, senior telecom analyst at BNP Paribas India, was quoted by the newspaper.
List Of All Benefits And Initiatives Launched To Increase Digital Transactions
All private players, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have joined hands with ATMs, as retail shops were closed due to the lockdown. The operators have announced partnerships with kirana, groceries, and pharmacies stores. Apart from that, the companies have launched special apps and features on their platforms, where they are offering discounts up to 6 percent.
The companies have extended the validity of prepaid plans and added Rs. 10 in the accounts of 90 to 100 million customers. The operators have joined hands with Nokia and other gear makers to enhance their services in the urban and rural parts of the country. Also, Vodafone-Idea deployed massive MIMO in Mumbai and Delhi to offer proper 4G speed.
-
74,999
-
52,840
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
8,566
-
9,584
-
9,542
-
22,999
-
53,045
-
21,160
-
8,420
-
12,650
-
5,050
-
21,210