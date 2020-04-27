How To Get Hotstar+ Disney Free Access With JioTV Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently joined hands with Star India to provide free premium membership of Hotstar through JioTV. This means Jio users will get access to watch all Star TV shows along with Disney cartoons and Movies.

Jio TV has also shared the same information via its official Twitter account. The tweet reads: "All your favorite heroes are coming to your home via your TV screen." The partnership will enable Jio users to watch the content of about 50,000 hours, including movies in eight languages. On top of that, this partnership will allow you to access American TV shows along with movies for free.

Furthermore, JioTV is currently offering 688 channels on its platform in almost all languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and many more. So, now we are going to list some steps that will help you to get this service from JioTV.

How To Get Hotstar+ Disney Services From JioTV

Step 1: First, you need to open the JioTV app, and then tap on the Star TV channel.

Step 2: Then, you will be directed to Google Play Store to download the app and if you are already using the JioTV app then you have to reinstall that application.

Step 3: Then, you have to connect the app with your Jio account.

Step 4: Once it is done, you will get a chance to watch either the JioTV app or Hotstar app to watch all shows and movies. In fact, you can also use Hotstar to watch all content.

Hotstar+ Disney Packs In India: Details

There is no doubt by upgrading the JioTV application you'll get the benefit of watching Hotstar+ Disney. But still, Hotstar has announced two packs where you can get these services. The first plan is known as Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan, which will cost you Rs. 399 for one year, and there's a Disney+ Hotstar Premium plans at Rs. 1,499 for one year.

Besides, Airtel has launched Rs. 401 plan, where it is offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year along with 3GB data. This plan is not offering any calling and message benefits.

All private players are joining hands with OTT players as everybody is sitting at home due to lockdown. So, we believe all operators are looking at this as a business opportunity to increase their revenue, subscribers' base, and market share in India.

Best Mobiles in India