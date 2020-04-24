Jio TV Offering Double Channels Than Airtel Xstream News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems Reliance Jio wants to be number one in all segments. Yes, Jio TV is now providing 688 channels on its platform, while Airtel Xtream is offering only 380 channels. This means Jio is offering almost double channels if we compare it to Airtel Xstream.

Apart from that, Jio TV is offering 158 HD channels, while Airtel Xstream hosts only 64 HD channels. Besides, Jio TV allows users to watch Live TV and content from seven last days, which again itself is a unique thing as no one is providing such benefit. Now, it has been reported that JioTV has added two more channels on its platform.

Jio TV Vs Airtel Xstream: Details

If we talk about the comparison, then JioTV offers content in almost all languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Airtel is providing in 107 Hindi channels, while JioTV ships 211 Hindi channels. Airtel has 41 Tamil channels, while JioTV is providing Tamil content via 61 channels.

Then, there is a major difference that comes in steaming qualities, where JioTV is providing 50 Hindi HD channels and Airtel has only 21 Hindi HD channels. In addition, JioTV host 11 Tamil HD channels and Airtel offers only six channels. Apart from that, Jio TV is shipping content from Cartoon networks, including Pogo and Nick. It also includes BBC Earth, business news, shows related to education, and spiritual shows.

This also shows that JioTV hosts or providing content from all categories and segments. If we talk about the partnership, then Airtel is leading in this segment as the firm has tied up with Amazon Prime, ZEE5, Curiosity Stream, and Hooq. On the other hand, the JioTV has joined hands with SunNXT and Disney+ Hotstar. In fact, the user interface is quite different as JioTV has one dedicated tab for all content, while Airtel Xstream offers you a menu where has a wide range of movies and shows.

Despite the fact, JioTV is leading in terms of offering more channels, but still, it is behind Tata Sky as the latter is offering its channels on the web. This is something new where JioTV has not tried its hands. This means that Tata Sky is giving tough competition to Jio TV in that area. These apps are really useful for those who want to access live channels at any time. This is also very convenient for those who are not that fond of watching content on television.

