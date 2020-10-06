Airtel Offering Seven Products At Discounted Rates Under Digital Store News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is known for offering special services to its prepaid and postpaid customers. In fact, the Digital store of the company is now offering seven products, including a Zee5 subscription. However, users are required to download and sign-in on the company's application. Notably, the company is also offering OTT subscription of platforms called Testbook, Parentlane Pregnancy, and many more.

List Of All Products That Airtel Is Offering With Its Digital Store

For the Zee5 subscription, users have to pay Rs. 89 to avail the services. Initially, it was priced at Rs. 99, which means Airtel is offering Rs. 10 discount every month. On the other hand, if anyone wants to buy a Zee5 Premium subscription from its official website, then that person has to spend Rs. 99 per month.

In addition, the quarterly pack of Zee5 on Airtel Digital store is now available at Rs. 239 as against Rs. 299. This means the company is offering Rs. 60 extra discounts. Similarly, the company is offering Rs. 200 discount on annual packs, which means that the annual pack of Zee5 premium subscription is available at Rs. 799 instead of Rs. 999.

Let's talk about other platforms that are available at discounted rates, where the Textbook is now available at Rs. 149 as against Rs. 200 per month. Besides, the company is offering EazyDiner Prime Membership for three months at Rs. 466 as against Rs. 820. In addition, Parentlane Pregnancy and Parentlane Baby Care are available at Rs. 199, while normally these platforms are priced at Rs. 299.

Additionally, the Airtel Digital store is providing multiple subscriptions; however, these apps are without any discount. Airtel is offering a Mint subscription at Rs. 2,599 per year, then there is a JanAid by Panasonic at Rs. 599. This app allows you to connect with the doctors.

