Airtel Payment Bank Introduces Pay To Contacts Feature; Here's How To Use

Airtel Payment Bank, the online banking arm of India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel has announced the launch of new services for its customers. The company has launched a new feature called 'Pay to Contacts', which allows its users to make a UPI payment to their contacts on their phone.

Pay To Contacts Feature Details

The Pay To Contact feature displays the valid UPI ID associated with the contact irrespective of the UPI application used by the beneficiary. The company said that the user does not need to enter a UPI id or account details to process the payment.

How To Use Airtel's Pay To Contacts Feature

To use the newly launched feature user have to click on the Pay Money option under the BHIM UPI action. After that, the user has to tap on the receiver's contact to send the money.

"We aim to offer a simple, secure, and seamless payment experience to our customers. With the Pay to Contacts, our users no longer need to worry about entering the bank details or UPI id every time they make a payment. We believe that this feature will significantly add to customer convenience," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank.

Apart from this method, Airtel also allows its users to transfer money from one account to another account, but for that users have to enter their bank account number along with IFSC code, and other details.

Airtel Payment Bank High Hopes For FY 22

Meanwhile, Airtel Payment Bank said that its business has been increased during the last financial year due to the opening of the new accounts. Airtel said that it is eyeing the same this financial year.

Airtel Payment Bank has more than 500,000 neighborhood banking points. Furthermore, the company announced that the accounts opening has been increased as online transactions hs been increased due to lockdown.

It is worth noting that the ongoing pandemic and lockdown has forced people to choose online mediums for banking solutions, which is why more and more people are joining the same mode to make transactions like money transfers and collection management.

