Airtel To Launch Live-Streaming App For Music Lovers

Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in almost all languages. The app has recently seen a 50 percent jump in its streaming services, despite the fact that people are spending more time on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Now, it has been reported that the platform is all set to bring the live-streaming app for its customers.

The firm is likely to launch Airtel Xstream Live for music lovers. The app is already available on Google Play Store. However, early access is currently full, so, you might not benefit at the moment.

Meanwhile, Entracker reported that from the last six months, the company has been working on the app." It was scouting for such firms 2-3 months ago but it's unknown whether it successfully acquired any platform or not," sources close to the development was quoted by Entracker. Adding to that, "The app would start an aggressive onboarding campaign soon with a focus on Bollywood and regional celebrities."

However, there is no confirmation from the Airtel side. But sources said that the app will be different from Bigo Live. "It will build a community around mainstream celebrities looking to amplify their reach through virtual shows," the source added. Furthermore, the app will offer a virtual stage for concerts, including sessions like ask me anything and promotions.

Airtel Offering Discount To Its Fiber Customer

Meanwhile, the company has come up with a discount offer for its Airtel Xstream Fibre users. The company is offering Rs. 600 discount to its long- term plan users. The offer is applicable for all annual plans, where it is offering speed between 100 Mbps to 1Gbps. The company is offering plans in four categories, such as Basic, Entertainment, VIP, and Premium plans.

The first plan in the list is priced at Rs. 799, where you get 150GB data along with unlimited calling. The Rs. 999 plan ships 300GB at 200 Mbps speed. It includes unlimited calling, including STD calls. Apart from that, it offers Amazon Prime access and Zee5 subscription. Lastly, Rs. 1,499 plan is offering 500GB data at 300 Mbps speed.

