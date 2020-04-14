Airtel Plans To Offer 1Gbps Internet Speed During Lockdown News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with grocery and pharmacies shops to help its users, Airtel plans to offer 1 Gbps internet speed with its broadband plans, despite the fact that there so many hurdles during the lockdown. In fact, the company claims that it will install the system as soon as possible.

"We know how critical it is to have a consistent and seamless experience while working from home. If you would like to get 1 Gbps Airtel Xstream Fiber...While we are facing challenges in fulfillment given the national lock-down, we will arrange for installation as soon as we can," Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said.

The statement comes after Reliance Jio announced its plans to boost its network in Delhi and NCR to fulfill the growing demand of the internet. For the unaware, there are 19 million broadband users in India. It includes all offices, enterprises, and customers. However, if we talk about the Airtel Xstream plan that offers 1 Gbps speed is very expensive.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans: Details

Airtel is offering four plans to its Xstream users. The plans are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1499, and Rs. 3,999. The first plan ships 150GB data per month along with unlimited calling and STD calls.

It includes Airtel Xstream app benefits. The second plan of Rs. 999 provides 300GB data at 200Mbps speed for one month. It also ships unlimited calling and STD calls. Besides, you'll get Amazon Prime access and Zee5 premium subscription.

The other plan is available at Rs. 1,499 ships 500GB data at 300Mbps speed. This plan ships unlimited calling, Amazon Prime subscription, and Airtel Xstream benefits. Lastly, there is a plan that offers 1Gbps speed, which is priced at Rs. 3,999, where you get Amazon Prime subscription from 12 months, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream content. It also ships unlimited calling on all the networks.

Best Mobiles in India