Airtel To Launch Online Concerts Facility On Wynk Music App
After launching a separate app for music, Airtel is likely to host concerts on the Wynk Music application. This means that the company wants to expand the reach of its music application, and it comes at a time when people are sitting at home due to the lockdown.
In fact, Wynk music has already showcased two concerts in one month, and now it planning for more in the coming days. Besides, the company plans to bring a new app or feature under Wynk, reports PTI." Talks are already underway to rope in big international and Indian artists. Even emerging artists will be able to use the platform to find new fans," a source was quoted by the news agency.
However, the company has not shared any information on that front, but sources close to the development said that the app was developed by the operator, and it can handle many users. Besides, the report claims that this will stay as people will maintain social distance in the future.
Airtel Launches Three Prepaid Plans: Details
Meanwhile, Airtel has launched three plans for prepaid users. These plans are valid for 24 days and are priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 129, and Rs. 199. The Rs. 99 plan ships 1GB data, free calling, and 100 messages for 18 days. In addition, you will get access to Zee5, Wynk Music, and Airtel XStream. This plan is valid in Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Assam, Maharashtra, Goa, North East, and Bihar.
Secondly, Rs. 129 plan also ships 1GB data and 300 messages. It also includes unlimited calling for 24 days. This plan is valid in Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Orissa, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand. Lastly, there is an Rs. 199 plan, which offers unlimited calling for 24 days along with 1GB data. This plan is available in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, UP East, UP West, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Kolkata, MP, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Orissa, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.
