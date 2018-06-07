Airtel TV reaches 50 million users mark on Android platform

Airtel TV, the popular video streaming and LIVE TV app from India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel today said that it has crossed the 50 million users mark on Android platform.

The company is also extending free subscription for all Airtel postpaid and prepaid mobile customers till December 30, 2018 (from June 30, 2018).

The app currently offers over 375+ LIVE TV channels to go with 10,000 + movies and popular shows.

Airtel TV app has also tied to with content partnerships like Eros Now, SonyLIV, HOOQ, Hotstar, Amazon, AltBalaji with several more on the anvil.

Sameer Batra, CEO - Content, and Apps, Bharti Airtel said, "We are thrilled at achieving this milestone and being able to scale up the app so rapidly. This is a strong endorsement from our users and a result of our unrelenting focus on delivering a world-class in-app experience."

"We will continue to expand our content partnerships and bring more exciting innovations to our users, he added.

Airtel has also announced its association with Rajinikanth for the superstar's upcoming release Kaala in May this year. As a part of this association, Airtel has rolled out an exclusive Kaala experience for its customers.

Airtel TV app is offering free access to exclusive content from Kaala, including exciting behind the scenes action from the movie that includes bytes from cast and crew.

Users can also enjoy exclusive access to music launch event, which brought together the cast, crew and music composers.

Airtel has also launched a special Kaala-branded SIM pouches and prepaid packs that will offer unlimited calling and roaming benefits along with high-speed data. The special pack comes with a Kaala Calendar that fans can add to their collection.

Airtel TV app has one of the largest curations of digital content in India, the company claims.

The telco said that Airtel TV is building a world-class partner ecosystem to curate and offer digital content from all leading platforms at one place.