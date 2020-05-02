ENGLISH

    Airtel Xstream App Witnesses 50% Jump In Content Consumption Amid Lockdown

    By
    |

    OTT platforms have become a major source of entertainment during the lockdown. The whole lifestyle has been changed as people are spending more time watching content on these platforms.

    Airtel Xstream App Witnesses 50% Jump In Content Consumption

     

    Similarly, Airtel has announced that the consumption of its digital platform Xstream has been increased by 50 percent due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

    "While overall streaming volumes have increased by 50 percent on the app since the middle of March 2020, it is shows and movies from yesteryears that have seen the biggest surge in demand from users," Airtel said.

    Besides, the firm claims that there has been an increase in the session time. It said that the session has gone up by 40 percent, and its retro content is doing really good. "The current situation has made video entertainment an obvious and large use case. At the same time, it has given all of us more time and space to travel back in time and rekindle some fond memories as the situation also makes us emotional," Bharti Airtel chief product officer Adarsh Nair said.

    The firm has also shared that TV shows, such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Rajani, and Malgudi Days have managed to achieve a 300 percent surge, while Bollywood movies have registered 100 percent growth.

    Furthermore, the firm added that the demand from small towns in states likes Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, UP, and Rajasthan is increased by 80 percent. In fact, OTT platforms are the biggest gainers ever since the lockdown was introduced in India. Almost all platforms are doing well as other options of entertainment are not available.

    Airtel Offering Free Access To Kids Content

    The company has recently announced that it is now offering free access to its Kids library. The content includes all TV shows, movies, shows, documentaries, rhymes, and cartoons. It is worth mentioning that customers can watch this content by downloading the Airtel Xstream app on smartphones, Xstream set-to box, and on PC. The Airtel Xstream platform is offering 380 channels, including 64 HD channels. However, it still far behind JioTV as it is offering 688 channels.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 18:28 [IST]
    X