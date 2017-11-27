All Chromebooks can now download Microsoft Office from Google Play Store

Microsoft has been trying its best to make its apps and services available across all platforms and devices. However, if we talk about the Microsoft Office, while some Chromebooks were compatible with it, not all Chromebooks were allowed to download the Office productivity suite.

If you recall, Google announced last year that Android app support would be released for ChromeOS. In simple words, all Chromebooks regardless of the manufacturer were to get access to the countless number of apps present in the Google Play Store. Following suit, Microsoft decided to optimize its apps for Chromebooks including the Office suite.

As we have mentioned earlier, until recently, only a few Chromebooks were compatible with Microsoft Office. Now, Microsoft has made the Office productivity suite available for download for all Chromebooks. As reported by Android Central, all Chromebooks can download the Microsoft Office from the Google Play Store, no matter who manufactured the device.

However, there is a small requirement for Chromebooks that feature screens larger than 10.1-inch. These devices have to be configured with an Office 365 subscription. Without the subscription, users won't be able to edit documents, making the Office suite just a suite of document viewers. Microsoft has implemented this requirement on all platforms.

Microsoft Office receives updates on a monthly basis on all supported platforms courtesy of an insider program. This helps users to try out new features even before they are released to the production ring. Microsoft is also open to getting feedback so that they can work on fixing bugs early.

Microsoft apps are quite popular as they get many downloads from the Google Play Store. The Word app, for example, has been downloaded between 100 million and 500 million times.