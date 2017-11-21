Get Microsoft Edge on your Android device

The Redmond giant Microsoft introduced Edge browser on the launch of Windows 10 OS with many features making is speedier than Internet Explorer. But now, Android users can get one on their mobile too. Below is the guide on how to use Microsoft Edge on your Android mobile.
Installing the App
For your information, the Microsoft has already added an early-access version of Edge browser to the Google Play store dubbed as Microsoft Edge Preview. This is the beta version of the app and it might have few bugs as well.
If you're ok with it, you can go ahead on tap on the Install button. In case, if you cannot install it, open your browser go to https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/microsoft-edge-mobile.
Once you find the Android version of the app, you can provide either a mobile number or an email address to which Microsoft will send a link to the Edge preview.
Setup
Once you open the app, it will ask you for the Microsoft account to sign in. If you want to sync the browser with your desktop, you can sign-in or if you don't want to link it you can tap Skip for now.
SEE ALSO: Swipe launches brand-specific customization for enterprises
Things to know
Once everything is done, you will come to the Home page. You can enter your questions into the search bar to get the results. Moreover, you can tap the microphone icon for voice search. Also, in the top right corner, there is a Star icon with three lines. Tapping the X on the far right will bring you back to the Home page.
Adding to that, the three dots in the far right gives you access to your account, settings, and to open new tabs or private ones. There is another main icon -- mobile phone with an arrow pointing out of its side. This feature allows the users to link their Android phone and Windows 10 PC.