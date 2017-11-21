Get Microsoft Edge on your Android device

Installing the App

For your information, the Microsoft has already added an early-access version of Edge browser to the Google Play store dubbed as Microsoft Edge Preview. This is the beta version of the app and it might have few bugs as well.

If you're ok with it, you can go ahead on tap on the Install button. In case, if you cannot install it, open your browser go to https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/microsoft-edge-mobile.

Once you find the Android version of the app, you can provide either a mobile number or an email address to which Microsoft will send a link to the Edge preview.