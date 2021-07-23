Amazon Advantage Just For Prime Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is gearing up to host the Prime Day 2021 sale between July 26 and July 27. During this sale, there will be a slew of attractive discounts and offers across product categories for buyers. Besides these, the online retailer is also hosting numerous quiz contests for the buyers who want to win prizes or cash can participate in the quiz contests under the Funzone section of the app.

As a part of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, the online retailer has already hosted the Prime Day quiz and the Special quiz. Now, it has hosted another quiz called Amazon Advantage Just For Prime Quiz contest. Here, you will get the details of the quiz contest.

Amazon Advantage Just For Prime Quiz Details

The Amazon Advantage Just For Prime Quiz is already live from July 21 to August 20. There will be 20 winners who will be declared on August 27. Each winner will get a prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. As usual, the Amazon quiz winners will be chosen based on a lucky draw that will be conducted among those who have provided correct answers to all questions.

To increase your chances of getting selected for the lucky draw and thereby become a winner of the Amazon Advantage Just For Prime Quiz, you should provide correct answers to all five questions. Also, you need to make sure you answer each question in just five seconds or lesser.

Amazon Advantage Just For Prime Quiz Answers

Having said that it is important to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Advantage Just For Prime quiz, here we have listed the same for you. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: Advantage - Just for Prime is eligible only for Prime customers?

Answer: True

Question 2: What are the benefits for Advantage - Just for Prime program?

Answer: Both a and b

Question 3: Potential savings for customers on purchase of Advantage- Just for Prime will be:

Answer: Minimum 35% additional settings

Question 4: Minimum 3 months additional No Cost EMI tenure, is eligible only on HDFC Bank cards

Answer: True

Question 5: What are the features of Free Screen replacement - Powered by Acko?

Answer: All of the above

That's it! Try your luck now.

