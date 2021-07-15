Amazon Prime Day Special Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 75,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day Sale for two days July 26 and July 27. During this sale, the online retailer will offer a slew of discounts and offers for its buyers. While the sale is yet to debut, the e-commerce portal is hosting some quiz contests for its users under the Funzone section. One such quiz is the Amazon Prime Day 2021 special quiz.

After the Prime Day 2021 quiz, the other quiz contest is now live from July 6, 2021 to July 30, 2021. There will be five winners who will be chosen for the prize and each winner will get Rs. 10,000. Now, another contest is live and the prize will get Rs. 75,000 cash, which will be credited to the Amazon Pay Balance.

Notably, the Rs. 75,000 prize quiz will be live today. You can participate in this quiz for today and try your luck to win the prize.

Amazon Prime Day Special Quiz Answers For July 15

Given that you need to give correct answers for the quiz contest to win the prize, here we have listed the same for you.

Question 1: Which of these is NOT an Amazon Original series?

Answer: Karodo Mein Ek

Question 2: When is Prime Day 2021?

Answer: 26 - 27 July

Question 3: How much does a one-year Prime membership cost?

Answer: Rs 999

Question 4: Which of these movies is releasing in July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video and will be free for Prime members to watch?

Answer: Toofan

Question 5: Only Prime members can avail Prime day offers making it the best time to sign-up for Prime?

Answer: TRUE

How To Play Amazon Prime Day Special Quiz?

Notably, the Amazon Prime Day Special quiz is the first contest that is live under the Funzone section of its app as a part of the upcoming Prime Day sale. Once you search the quiz under the Funzone section, just click on the banner and hit Start to get the questions and answer them correctly. As usual, you will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw after answering all questions correctly.

