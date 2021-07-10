Just In
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is all set to host the Prime Day Sale for two days from July 26 to July 27. During this sale, Amazon will provide a slew of discounts and offers for its buyers across various product categories. While the sale is yet to debut, the e-commerce portal is hosting some quiz contests for its users under the Funzone section. One such quiz is the Amazon Prime Day 2021 special quiz.
The Amazon Prime Day 2021 Quiz is already live from 12 AM July 8, 2021 and will go on until 11:59 July 27, 2021. The winner of this quiz contest will be declared on July 28. Usually, there will be many winners in the Amazon quiz contests but this time, there will be only one winner. The winner of the Amazon Prime Day 2021 Quiz will get a whopping Rs. 1,00,000 of Amazon Pay Balance.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Quiz Answers
It is important to provide quiz answers to the Amazon Prime Day 2021 quiz. If you are looking forward to the same, then here we have listed the questions and answers you need to know.
Question 1: Which of the following benefits do Prime members get on their orders
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: What is the benefit of buying an annual Prime membership between 8th-24th July?
Answer: Get 15% cashback up to Rs. 150 on Prime day shopping
Question 3: Which of these can Prime members enjoy as part of Prime Day celebrations?
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: New product launches across categories on Prime Day are exclusive to buy only for Prime members.
Answer: TRUE
Question 5: When is Prime Day 2021?
Answer: 26 - 27 July
How To Play Amazon Prime Day 2021 Quiz?
Notably, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 quiz is the first contest that is live under the Funzone section of its app as a part of the upcoming Prime Day sale. Once you search the quiz under the Funzone section, just click on the banner and hit Start to get the questions and answer them correctly. As usual, you will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw after answering all questions correctly.
