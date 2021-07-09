ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discount Offers On Mobiles, Electronic Gadgets, And Other Devices

    By
    |

    Amazon is all set to come up with the annual Prime Day event in India this month. This will be a two-day event slated for July 26 and July 27. During this sale, there will be attractive discounts and deals on a slew of products across categories. Besides this, the Amazon Prime Day sale will also mark the launch of some products that will go on sale during this event.

     

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

    Are you looking forward to purchasing electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets? Well, you can head on to the Amazon website or app during the Prime Day sale to get lucrative discounts. Check out what you can get during this sale below.

    Besides these discounts, Amazon will also team up with partners to provide additional discounts.

    Up To 40% Off On Mobiles And Accessories

    If you want to buy smartphones, feature phones, and related accessories, then you can get up to a 40% discount on the same during this sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Electronics And Accessories
     

    Are you eying to buy electronics and accessories products? Check out the deals on Amazon during the Prime Day sale to get up to a 60% discount.

    Up To 65% Off On TVs And Appliances

    TVs and other home appliances are available on Amazon and you can get up to a 65% discount on the same during this sale.

    Up To 70% Off On Kitchen And Home Appliances

    Kitchen and home appliances are many sought-after products these days as people mostly stay at home during the pandemic. You can get these at up to a 70% discount.

    Up To 50% Off On Echo, Fire TV, And Kindle

    Are you looking for Echo, Fire TV, and other Amazon-branded products? Well, you can get up to a 50% discount on these right now.

    Up To 70% Off On Gaming Devices

    Gaming enthusiasts can have a great time as there will be up to 70% off on these products during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 15:00 [IST]
