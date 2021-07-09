Just In
- 5 min ago Poco F3 GT And OnePlus Nord 2 5G War: Here's All You Need To Know
- 45 min ago Asus To Launch Thoughtfully Simple Products On 15 July: Tablet Or Smartphone?
- 56 min ago Tecno Camon 17 Series India Launch Coming Soon To India: Expected Price And More
- 1 hr ago Smartphones With Flagship Processor Do Not Necessarily Mean Unprecedented Performance
Don't Miss
- News Chandigarh: Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned in fraud, cheating case
- Finance You Would Need To Incur More Towards Your Group Health Insurance: Here's Why
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Unveils Her New Book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', Calls It Her Third Child
- Sports LPL 2021: Lanka Premier League in turmoil after unveiling of Kashmir Premier League, franchises termination
- Education KEAM 2021 Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Released Soon, Check Details
- Lifestyle Ashada Amavasya 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In July
- Automobiles Bajaj Bikes Price Hike Announced July 2021: NS160, NS200, RS200, Avenger 160 & 220 Price List
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discount Offers On Mobiles, Electronic Gadgets, And Other Devices
Amazon is all set to come up with the annual Prime Day event in India this month. This will be a two-day event slated for July 26 and July 27. During this sale, there will be attractive discounts and deals on a slew of products across categories. Besides this, the Amazon Prime Day sale will also mark the launch of some products that will go on sale during this event.
Are you looking forward to purchasing electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets? Well, you can head on to the Amazon website or app during the Prime Day sale to get lucrative discounts. Check out what you can get during this sale below.
Besides these discounts, Amazon will also team up with partners to provide additional discounts.
Up To 40% Off On Mobiles And Accessories
If you want to buy smartphones, feature phones, and related accessories, then you can get up to a 40% discount on the same during this sale.
Up To 60% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Are you eying to buy electronics and accessories products? Check out the deals on Amazon during the Prime Day sale to get up to a 60% discount.
Up To 65% Off On TVs And Appliances
TVs and other home appliances are available on Amazon and you can get up to a 65% discount on the same during this sale.
Up To 70% Off On Kitchen And Home Appliances
Kitchen and home appliances are many sought-after products these days as people mostly stay at home during the pandemic. You can get these at up to a 70% discount.
Up To 50% Off On Echo, Fire TV, And Kindle
Are you looking for Echo, Fire TV, and other Amazon-branded products? Well, you can get up to a 50% discount on these right now.
Up To 70% Off On Gaming Devices
Gaming enthusiasts can have a great time as there will be up to 70% off on these products during the Amazon Prime Day sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570