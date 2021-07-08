Just In
Amazon Bestsellers Smart TVs To Buy In India
Smart TVs are among one of the most diverse gadgets in the market right now. One can get smart TVs with several features or minimalistic ones. Plus, there's a wide price range to choose from. Moreover, smart TVs bought on e-commerce platforms like Amazon also get you multiple discounts. We have made a list of Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India, which includes top brands like OnePlus, LG, Samsung, Redmi, and others. Here's everything you need to know about these bestseller TVs.
OnePlus is a popular brand, especially when it comes to smartphones. The company has expanded its product offering to include smart TVs in a diverse range. Here, the Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India includes the OnePlus Y series HD ready LED smart Android TV, OnePlus 43-inch Y Series FHD LED Smart Android TV, and the OnePlus 65-inch U series 4K LED smart TV. These are available from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 69,999, giving buyers ample price choices to choose from.
Moving on, Samsung is another brand that offers multiple choices. One can check out the Samsung Wondertainment Series FHD LED Smart TV at Rs. 31,990. The same Samsung Wonderstainment TV range includes a 32-inch model for Rs. 17,299. Plus, the Samsung Crystal 4K series Ultra HD Smart LED TV for Rs. 50,999 makes a great choice as part of the Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India.
Apart from these, one can check out Xiaomi smart TVs. The Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India list includes the Mi FHD Android Smart LED TV 4A and the Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV in 50-inch size. Plus, the Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 can be bought for Rs. 36,999. One can even check out the LG HD Ready Smart LED TV for just Rs. 16,999.
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) (2020 Model)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (5%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Audio
- Smart TV Features: Android TV 9.0 | OnePlus Connect | Google Assistant | Play Store | Chromecast | Shared Album | Supported Apps : Netflix, YouTube, Prime video | Content Calendar | OxygenPlay
- Display : LED Panel | Noise Reduction | Colour Space Mapping |Dynamic Contrast | Anti-Aliasing | DCI-P3 93% colour gamut | Gamma Engine
- Design: Bezel-less | Screen/Body Ratio = 91.4%
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,991.00 (23%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound output: 10 Watts Output I 2 Speakers | DTS Virtual:X | Sound Type : Down Firing
- Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV | Wi-Fi | Home Dashboard | Screen Mirroring | Mini TV Browser | Multi-Tasking | Office 365
- Display: Active HDR | Display Type: Flat | BackLight Module: Slim LED
- Warranty Information: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty and additional 1 year Warranty is applicable on panel/module from the date of purchase
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,499 ; You Save: Rs. 500.00 (2%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Audio
- Smart TV Features: Android TV 9.0 | OnePlus Connect | Google Assistant | Play Store | Chromecast | Shared Album | Supported Apps : Netflix, YouTube, Prime video | Content Calendar | OxygenPlay
- Display: LED Panel | Noise Reduction | Colour Space Mapping |Dynamic Contrast | Anti-Aliasing | DCI-P3 93% colour gamut | Gamma Engine
- Design: Bezel-less | Screen/Body Ratio = 88.5%
Mi 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV 4A|L40M5-5AIN (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (8%)
Key Specs
- Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | DTS-HD sound
- Smart TV Features :Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant
- Display : LED Panel | Vivid Picture engine
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 38,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,910.00 (18%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus
- Smart TV Features : Voice Assistants | SmartThings App | Personal Computer | Home Cloud | Live Cast | Screen Share | Music System
- Display : LED Panel | Mega Contrast | PurColor | HD Picture Quality | Slim & Stylish Design
- Alexa Built-in: Voice control your TV and your day. Just ask Alexa to search for movies, play music, control smart home devices, get sports updates and more
Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X|L55M5-5XIN (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (2%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby Audio + DTS-HD. Audio Power ：10W x 2
- Smart TV features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant
- Display : LED Panel | Vivid picture engine | 4K HDR 10
- Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,900; Deal Price: Rs. 17,299 ; You Save: Rs. 2,601.00 (13%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
- Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus
- Smart TV Features : Personal Computer | Screen Share | Music System | Content Guide | Connect Share Movie
- Display : LED Panel | Mega Contrast | PurColor | HD Picture Quality | Slim & Stylish Design
- Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive warranty plus additional 1 years on panel by brand from date of invoice
- Installation: TV Table stand is not included in the box with this
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (8%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Viewing angle : 178 Degree
- Connectivity: 3 HDML ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, Blu-ray Players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | ALLM | eARC - Dolby Atmos Passthrough eARC HDMI port | Bluetooth 5.0 | Optical
- Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | Dolby Atmos pass through eARC | DTS-HD
- Smart TV Features : Android TV 10 | PatchWall - Kids Mode with Parental Lock | Smart Curation | Universal search | Language Universe | India's Top 10 | Okay Google | Chromecast| Suporting Apps : Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
- Display: 4K LED Panel | Dolby Vision | HDR10+ | HLG | Reality Flow | Vivid Picture Engine
OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 68,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (1%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz | 178 Degree wide viewing angle
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 Compatible, HDMI 1 supports eARC) to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 30 Watts Output | Co-tuned with Dynaudio | Dolby Audio
- Smart TV Features : Android TV 10 ｜Hands-free voice control with Speak Now | Google Assistant | OnePlus Connect 2.0 | OxygenPlay 2.0 | Data Saver Plus | Kids Mode | Game Mode
- Display : 1 billion colors | Gamma Engine | HDR10+ certified, HDR10, HLG | MEMC | Bezel-less design | 95.3% Screen to Body Ratio
- Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive warranty and additional 1 year on panel provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 69,900 ; Price: Rs 50,999 ; You Save: Rs. 18,901.00 (27%)
Key Specs
- Resolution : Crystal 4K Pro UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices
- Display: Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel | One Billion Colors | Air Slim Design | Supports HDR 10+ | PurColor | Mega Contarst | UHD Dimming | Auto Game Mode
- Sound: 20 Watts Output | Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus | Q Symphony
- Smart TV Features : Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more | Voice Assistant - Bixby & Alexa | Tap View | PC Mode | Universal Guide | Web Browser | Screen Mirroring
- Warranty Information: 1 Year warranty provided by manufacturer from date of purchase and 1 Year Additional on Panel
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Price: Rs. 46,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (6%)
Key Specs
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz | 178 Degree wide viewing angle
- Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 Compatible, HDMI 1 supports eARC) to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices
- Sound : 30 Watts Output | Co-tuned with Dynaudio | Dolby Audio
- Smart TV Features : Android TV 10 ｜Hands-free voice control with Speak Now | Google Assistant | OnePlus Connect 2.0 | OxygenPlay 2.0 | Data Saver Plus | Kids Mode | Game Mode
- Display : 1 billion colors | Gamma Engine | HDR10+ certified, HDR10, HLG | MEMC | Bezel-less design | 95.3% Screen to Body Ratio
- Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive warranty and additional 1 year on panel provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
