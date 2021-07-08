Amazon Bestsellers Smart TVs To Buy In India

OnePlus is a popular brand, especially when it comes to smartphones. The company has expanded its product offering to include smart TVs in a diverse range. Here, the Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India includes the OnePlus Y series HD ready LED smart Android TV, OnePlus 43-inch Y Series FHD LED Smart Android TV, and the OnePlus 65-inch U series 4K LED smart TV. These are available from Rs. 19,999 to Rs. 69,999, giving buyers ample price choices to choose from.

Moving on, Samsung is another brand that offers multiple choices. One can check out the Samsung Wondertainment Series FHD LED Smart TV at Rs. 31,990. The same Samsung Wonderstainment TV range includes a 32-inch model for Rs. 17,299. Plus, the Samsung Crystal 4K series Ultra HD Smart LED TV for Rs. 50,999 makes a great choice as part of the Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India.

Apart from these, one can check out Xiaomi smart TVs. The Amazon bestseller televisions to buy in India list includes the Mi FHD Android Smart LED TV 4A and the Mi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV in 50-inch size. Plus, the Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 can be bought for Rs. 36,999. One can even check out the LG HD Ready Smart LED TV for just Rs. 16,999.

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) (2020 Model)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (5%)

Key Specs

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android TV 9.0 | OnePlus Connect | Google Assistant | Play Store | Chromecast | Shared Album | Supported Apps : Netflix, YouTube, Prime video | Content Calendar | OxygenPlay

Display : LED Panel | Noise Reduction | Colour Space Mapping |Dynamic Contrast | Anti-Aliasing | DCI-P3 93% colour gamut | Gamma Engine

Design: Bezel-less | Screen/Body Ratio = 91.4%

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,991.00 (23%)

Key Specs

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound output: 10 Watts Output I 2 Speakers | DTS Virtual:X | Sound Type : Down Firing

Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV | Wi-Fi | Home Dashboard | Screen Mirroring | Mini TV Browser | Multi-Tasking | Office 365

Display: Active HDR | Display Type: Flat | BackLight Module: Slim LED

Warranty Information: 1 Year LG India Comprehensive Warranty and additional 1 year Warranty is applicable on panel/module from the date of purchase

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,499 ; You Save: Rs. 500.00 (2%)

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android TV 9.0 | OnePlus Connect | Google Assistant | Play Store | Chromecast | Shared Album | Supported Apps : Netflix, YouTube, Prime video | Content Calendar | OxygenPlay

Display: LED Panel | Noise Reduction | Colour Space Mapping |Dynamic Contrast | Anti-Aliasing | DCI-P3 93% colour gamut | Gamma Engine

Design: Bezel-less | Screen/Body Ratio = 88.5%

Mi 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV 4A|L40M5-5AIN (Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (8%)

Key Specs

Resolution : Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 Watts Output | DTS-HD sound

Smart TV Features :Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant

Display : LED Panel | Vivid Picture engine

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 38,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,910.00 (18%)

Key Specs

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus

Smart TV Features : Voice Assistants | SmartThings App | Personal Computer | Home Cloud | Live Cast | Screen Share | Music System

Display : LED Panel | Mega Contrast | PurColor | HD Picture Quality | Slim & Stylish Design

Alexa Built-in: Voice control your TV and your day. Just ask Alexa to search for movies, play music, control smart home devices, get sports updates and more

Mi 138.8 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X|L55M5-5XIN (Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 43,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (2%)

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby Audio + DTS-HD. Audio Power ：10W x 2

Smart TV features : Built-In Wi-Fi | PatchWall | Netflix | Prime Video | Disney+Hotstar and more | Android TV 9.0 | Google Assistant

Display : LED Panel | Vivid picture engine | 4K HDR 10

Warranty Information: 1 year warranty on product and 1 year extra on Panel

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,900; Deal Price: Rs. 17,299 ; You Save: Rs. 2,601.00 (13%)

Key Specs

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) | Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 20 Watts Output | Dolby Digital Plus

Smart TV Features : Personal Computer | Screen Share | Music System | Content Guide | Connect Share Movie

Display : LED Panel | Mega Contrast | PurColor | HD Picture Quality | Slim & Stylish Design

Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive warranty plus additional 1 years on panel by brand from date of invoice

Installation: TV Table stand is not included in the box with this

Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (8%)

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | Viewing angle : 178 Degree

Connectivity: 3 HDML ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set top box, Blu-ray Players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | ALLM | eARC - Dolby Atmos Passthrough eARC HDMI port | Bluetooth 5.0 | Optical

Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | Dolby Atmos pass through eARC | DTS-HD

Smart TV Features : Android TV 10 | PatchWall - Kids Mode with Parental Lock | Smart Curation | Universal search | Language Universe | India's Top 10 | Okay Google | Chromecast| Suporting Apps : Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Display: 4K LED Panel | Dolby Vision | HDR10+ | HLG | Reality Flow | Vivid Picture Engine

OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 69,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 68,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (1%)

Key Specs

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz | 178 Degree wide viewing angle

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 2.1 Compatible, HDMI 1 supports eARC) to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Sound : 30 Watts Output | Co-tuned with Dynaudio | Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features : Android TV 10 ｜Hands-free voice control with Speak Now | Google Assistant | OnePlus Connect 2.0 | OxygenPlay 2.0 | Data Saver Plus | Kids Mode | Game Mode

Display : 1 billion colors | Gamma Engine | HDR10+ certified, HDR10, HLG | MEMC | Bezel-less design | 95.3% Screen to Body Ratio

Warranty Information: 1 year comprehensive warranty and additional 1 year on panel provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 69,900 ; Price: Rs 50,999 ; You Save: Rs. 18,901.00 (27%)

Key Specs

Resolution : Crystal 4K Pro UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution | Refresh Rate : 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console | 1 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices

Display: Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel | One Billion Colors | Air Slim Design | Supports HDR 10+ | PurColor | Mega Contarst | UHD Dimming | Auto Game Mode

Sound: 20 Watts Output | Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus | Q Symphony

Smart TV Features : Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more | Voice Assistant - Bixby & Alexa | Tap View | PC Mode | Universal Guide | Web Browser | Screen Mirroring

Warranty Information: 1 Year warranty provided by manufacturer from date of purchase and 1 Year Additional on Panel

OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Price: Rs. 46,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (6%)

Key Specs