Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Discount Offer On Realme X50 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, Realme X7, Realme C20 And More
Flipkart has announced Realme Days sale where you can buy some of the popular offerings by the brand at cheaper prices. The e-commerce platform has announced some special deals on its affordable, mid-range, and premium devices. During the Realme Days Sale, you will be able to buy the Realme X50 Pro 12 GB RAM variant with a discount of 35 percent, while the Narzo 20 with a 17 percent discount.
Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2021
Likewise, the Realme 8, Realme X7 5G, and the Realme 7 Pro are selling with special discount offers. Several models from the budget-friendly Realme C series also up for grabs with discounted prices at Flipkart. Check out the list here:
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (35% off)
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 35% discount during Flipkart Realme Days s
ale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20 (Glory Silver, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (17% off)
Realme Narzo 20 (Glory Silver, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Realme Days s
ale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)
Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)
Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (15% off)
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (14% off)
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
