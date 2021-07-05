ENGLISH

    Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Discount Offer On Realme X50 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, Realme X7, Realme C20 And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart has announced Realme Days sale where you can buy some of the popular offerings by the brand at cheaper prices. The e-commerce platform has announced some special deals on its affordable, mid-range, and premium devices. During the Realme Days Sale, you will be able to buy the Realme X50 Pro 12 GB RAM variant with a discount of 35 percent, while the Narzo 20 with a 17 percent discount.

     

    Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2021

    Likewise, the Realme 8, Realme X7 5G, and the Realme 7 Pro are selling with special discount offers. Several models from the budget-friendly Realme C series also up for grabs with discounted prices at Flipkart. Check out the list here:

    Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (35% off)

    Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 35% discount during Flipkart Realme Days s
    ale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 20 (Glory Silver, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (17% off)

    Realme Narzo 20 (Glory Silver, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Realme Days s
    ale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (18% off)

    Realme X7 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (21% off)

    Realme 7 Pro (Sun Kissed Leather, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (15% off)

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (20% off)

    Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (14% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 Max (Milky Way, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
