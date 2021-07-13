Just In
- 6 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed To Receive Two Major Android Updates; Will It Ship With New Android Version?
- 9 hrs ago Vivo Y72 5G Complete Spec Sheet Revealed; Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Confirmed
- 10 hrs ago Amazon Tecno Camon 17 Series Quiz Answers: 200 Winners Can Win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 10 hrs ago List Of Prepaid Plans That Comes Without Any Daily Data Limit
Don't Miss
- Movies Emmys 2021 Nominations Are Announced: The Crown, The Mandalorian Top The List!
- News Travelling to Mumbai? BMC recommends fully vaccinated passengers to be exempted from RT-PCR test
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Roger Federer withdraws from Olympics
- Finance Adani Group Acquired Mumbai International Airport
- Education NEET PG 2021 Exam To Be Held On September 11: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- Lifestyle Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid Again Gives Us A Jaw-Dropping Moment With Her Super Stylish Bun Hairstyle
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In July
- Automobiles Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched In India At Rs 8.48 Lakh: 4 Variants, 1.5-Litre Engine, Terrain Mode
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up To 60% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Planning to buy electronics and accessories in the coming days? Just wait for a few more days till the Amazon Prime Day Sale on 26 to 27 July to get up to 60 percent off on products like laptops, smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more.
We have now shortlisted some of the best offers of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, where, you can get almost any electronic item at a bargain price. This means you can now get your favorite electronic gadget for just a fraction of the cost.
Up To 35,000 Off On Laptops
Most top-of-the-line laptops will be available on Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale, where, one can get with up to Rs. 35,000 off on laptops from various brands. Most of these laptops are powered by top-tier processors from Intel or AMD.
Up To 70% Off On Headphones And Speakers
What does a new laptop need? A headphone or a speaker, which one can grab on Amazon Prime Day sale with up to 70 percent off, and here are some of the best deals on these products
Up To 50% Off On Smartwatches
Just like headphones and speakers, one can also get up to 50 percent off on smartwatches. You can get smartwatches from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Amazfit, and Xiaomi at an unbeatable price.
Up To 45% Off On Tablets
Tablet computers will also be on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale with up to a 45 percent discount. This makes owning a tablet a much affordable process and there are multiple deals on tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Apple, and other top tablet-making brands.
Up To 50% Off On Printers
Printers from prominent brands will be on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale, and you can get up to a 50 percent discount. This means you can get a printer for just half of the regular retail price.
Up To 70% Off On IT Accessories
Various IT accessories like speakers, cameras, headphones, chargers, cables, and more will be available with up to 70 percent off. These accessories will help you to get more productive and also to get more entertainment from your already existing products.
Up To 60% Off On Cameras
Planning to buy a new camera? You can now get the same with up to 60 percent off in the Prime Day sale period, that from cameras from brands like Sony, Canon, and Nikon.
Up To 50% Off On Echo, Fire TV, And Kindle
Last but not the least, you can also get up to 50 percent off on Amazon brand products like the Echo speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Amazon Kindle devices.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,663
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146