Amazon iQOO Days Sale: Discount Offers iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7 5G, And iQOO 7 Legend 5G Smartphones
The smartphone brand iQOO has sold over 25 million smartphones across the world. In order to celebrate this milestone, the brand has announced the iQOO Quest Days sale from July 13 to July 16. Also, the online retailer Amazon India has announced a special sale on account of the Amazon iQOO Days sale.
During this sale, there will be lucrative discounts offered for all buyers of the iQOO smartphones. Users can avail discounts in addition to exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI payment options. You can get discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on buying the iQOO smartphones.
If you are eying to purchase any iQOO smartphone, then you can take a look at the discounts and offers available on Amazon India from here. Check out the same details below and making a buying decision.
iQOO Z3 5G (Ace Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13%)
iQOO Z3 5G (Ace Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 13% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)
iQOO 7 5G (Solid Ice Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 9% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)
iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 11% discount during Amazon iQOO Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
