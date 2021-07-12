ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale July 2021: Poco M3, Poco X3 Pro, Poco C3, Poco M2, And More

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal giant Flipkart is hosting the Flipkart Electronics Day Sale, which will is live July 10 to July 14. The company is providing attractive discounts for the users interesting in buying various electronics products such as smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, earbuds, and cameras.

     

    Flipkart Electronics Day Sale

    During this Flipkart Electronics Day Sale, if you are interested in buying smartphones, then you need to know that there are several impressive models available at a discount during this sale. Check out the offers you can avail from here.

    POCO M3

    POCO M3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 15% off

    POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 20% off

    POCO X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 12% off

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 25% off

    POCO C3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 17% off

    POCO M2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 16% off

    POCO M2 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 14:47 [IST]
