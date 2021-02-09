Just In
- 1 hr ago Poco M3 With Snapdragon 662 Goes On Sale Via Flipkart: Should You Buy?
-
- 1 hr ago Poco X3 Pro Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Expected Soon
- 2 hrs ago Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Implant Trials Later This Year; How Safe Is It?
- 2 hrs ago HTC Wildfire E Lite With Android Go Officially Announced: Price, Availability
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Cries As Bigg Boss Announces Eviction; Arshi Khan Reacts To Abhinav’s Elimination!
- Finance mAadhaar App: Install to Access Over 35 Services on Your Smartphone
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test: Virat Kohli says batsmen's effort left a lot to be desired
- News Is Y S Sharmila planning to launch a regional party in Telangana?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In February
- Automobiles 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Timeline Revealed: Here Are The Details!
- Education TISSNET Admit Card 2021 Released, Download At tiss.edu
- Lifestyle Sophie Choudry Makes Stunning Statement In A White Top And Green Pants As She Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Paps
Amazon Alexa On App Quiz Answers: Answer And Win All-New Echo 4th Gen
Amazon is back with another new quiz contest called the Amazon Alexa On App Quiz where you can get a chance to win all-new Echo 4th Gen. For that, you need to answer all five questions correctly and the quiz focuses on Alexa. The contest will run until February 24 and there are a total of three prizes that will be given under this contest. Check out here how to play to win All-new Echo 4th Generation.
Amazon Alexa On App Quiz: How To Play?
For the unaware, the Amazon Alexa contest is also app-only. It is not available in the web version. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. After that, you can see the Alexa On App Quiz banner above the Fossil Valentine's day quiz. Finally, click on the banner to start the game.
Furthermore, the winners will be selected via lucky draw and the name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Here are the answers to the Amazon Alexa on app quiz.
Amazon Alexa On App Quiz Answers
Q1. Which of these devices is Alexa available on?
Answer - All of the above
Q2. Customers (Android users only) can talk to Alexa on the Amazon app by -
Answer- Tapping on the mic icon next to the shopping cart
Q3. Customers (Android users only) can tap on the mic and ask Alexa to-
Answer - All of the above
Q4. How can Android users ask Alexa to take them to the deals page -
Answer - Tap the mic icon and say, ''Alexa, go to deals''
Q5. How many years is Alexa completing in India on 15th Feb, 2021?
Answer - 3
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444