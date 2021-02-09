Amazon Alexa On App Quiz Answers: Answer And Win All-New Echo 4th Gen News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with another new quiz contest called the Amazon Alexa On App Quiz where you can get a chance to win all-new Echo 4th Gen. For that, you need to answer all five questions correctly and the quiz focuses on Alexa. The contest will run until February 24 and there are a total of three prizes that will be given under this contest. Check out here how to play to win All-new Echo 4th Generation.

Amazon Alexa On App Quiz: How To Play?

For the unaware, the Amazon Alexa contest is also app-only. It is not available in the web version. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. After that, you can see the Alexa On App Quiz banner above the Fossil Valentine's day quiz. Finally, click on the banner to start the game.

Furthermore, the winners will be selected via lucky draw and the name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections. Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Here are the answers to the Amazon Alexa on app quiz.

Amazon Alexa On App Quiz Answers

Q1. Which of these devices is Alexa available on?

Answer - All of the above

Q2. Customers (Android users only) can talk to Alexa on the Amazon app by -

Answer- Tapping on the mic icon next to the shopping cart

Q3. Customers (Android users only) can tap on the mic and ask Alexa to-

Answer - All of the above

Q4. How can Android users ask Alexa to take them to the deals page -

Answer - Tap the mic icon and say, ''Alexa, go to deals''

Q5. How many years is Alexa completing in India on 15th Feb, 2021?

Answer - 3

