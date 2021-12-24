Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartwatch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as seven fortunate winners to get a chance to win the smartwatch as the prize. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz contest from here.

Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz Contest

The Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz is live for 17 days starting from December 23, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During this contest, participants who answer the questions correctly will get a chance to win the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch itself as the prize. Notably, there will be five winners and they will be declared on February 28, 2022 and their prizes will also be delivered to them by this date.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only seven lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.

Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz Answers

Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Quiz quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: Which of the following features describe the new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro ?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: The new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can test four health metrics in one tap.

Answer: True

Question 3: The new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can last up to ____ on a single charge of battery.

Answer: 12 days

Question 4: You can receive phone calls on the new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro through a Bluetooth connection to your phone

Answer: True

Question 5: How many different kind of sports modes can you track with the new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro?

Answer: More than 150

Talking about the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch, the device comes with support for Bluetooth Phone Calls, WiFi, Alexa, a battery life of 12 days, support for 150 sports modes, a 1.45-inch AMOLED display water proof design, and continuous heart rate monitoring.

