Amazfit Launches GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, GTS 3 Smartwatches In India; Price & Features

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and the GTS 3 smartwatches have finally arrived in India. The GTR 3 Pro is the most expensive among these smartwatches, while the other two come with similar price tags. All three watches run Zepp OS and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and also connect to popular health platforms like Apple Health or Google Fit.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Features

If you are searching for a premium smartwatch will all useful features, then you can consider the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. The smartwatch has a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with HD resolution and a 70.6% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with 150+ built-in sports modes and can automatically detect eight sports. Besides, the watch features stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, GPS connectivity, and so on.

Additionally, the watch has a 450 mAh battery inside that provides up to 12 days of non-stop battery life on a single charge. The GTR 3 Pro also offers 2.3GB of onboard memory that is capable of storing up to 470 songs. It also allows you to take and make phone calls when connected to your smartphone over Bluetooth.

Amazfit GTR 3 Features

The GTR 3 flaunts a bezel-less design and a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display. It is powered by a 450 mAh battery which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 21 days. Other features include heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level monitoring, and GPS connectivity.

Amazfit GTS 3 Features

The Amazfit GTS 3 has a massive 1.75-inch AMOLED square display with a 72.4% screen-to-body ratio. It is aimed at the user who is looking for a stylish and slim smartwatch. It has a smaller battery compared to the other two smartwatches. A 250 mAh battery fuels the watch which offers a battery life of up to 12 days.

All in all, if your budget is low, both the Amazfit GTR 3 and the Amazfit GTS 3 will be wise to consider. It is also important to note that both the GTS 3 and the GTR 3 does not support the Bluetooth calls feature and music storage option.

Pricing, Sale Offers & Where To Buy In India?

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 and comes in Brown Leather and Infinite Black color options. On the other hand, both the GTR 3 and the GTS 3 will be available for Rs. 13,999. The Amazfit GTR 3 has been launched in Thunder Black, Moonlight Grey color options, while the GTS 3 will be available in Graphite Black, Terra Rose, and Ivory White color variants.

In terms of availability, both the GTR 3 Pro and the GTS 3 can be purchased on Amazon and the company's official site, while the Amazfit GTR 3 will be available on Flipkart and the company's official site. The sale for all the smartwatches will commence starting today (Oct 20) and buyers can get Rs. 1,000 off on these smartwatches during the first three days of the sale.

