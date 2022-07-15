Just In
- 6 min ago List Of OnePlus Smartphones To Get Huge Discounts On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022
- 6 min ago Canon To Unveil EOS R10 Vlogging Camera On July 30; Specs & Features
- 27 min ago Texas Crypto Miners Make An Eco-Friendly Decision; Will Others Follow?
- 1 hr ago Will iQOO 10 Launch As iQOO 9T In India? Hands-On Video Suggests So
Don't Miss
- News The Enemy Within: Ex-cops, NGOs and terror groups' nexus is an old tact with new threats
- Movies Phonebhoot: Katrina Kaif Is The Glowing Ghost In Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's Adventure Comedy
- Finance Gold, Silver Price Correct Sharply After Gold Internationally Nears $1700/oz
- Travel Mount Katmai: A Sleeping Giant
- Sports Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu storms into semifinals
- Automobiles Hyundai RN22e Concept Revealed - Previews Go-Faster Version Of Ioniq 6
- Lifestyle National Plastic Surgery Day 2022: Microsurgical Techniques For Attaching Amputated Fingers
- Education Bihar Police SI SGT Final Selection List 2022 Released, Steps To Download Check BPSSC SI Sergeant Final List
Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000
The Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for one fortunate winner to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz contest from here.
As its name indicates, the Amazon boAt Wave Call aims to test your knowledge about the newly launched boAt smartwatch. It joins similar quizzes on Funzone such as the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 Series quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz and others.
Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz Answers
The Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz is live for nine days from July 15, 2022 to July 24, 2022. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on August 4, 2022.
To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only one lucky participant will be declared the winner of this quiz.
This quiz contest has come at a time when the boAt Wave Call smartwatch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. Also, it will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon boAt Wave Call quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.
Question 1: Which of the following is a feature of the new boAt Wave Call?
Answer: All of the Above
Question 2: The new boAt Wave Call has a ___________ screen?
Answer: 1.69 Inches HD Display
Question 3: The new boAt Wave Call is an ideal calling watch for all types usage.
Answer: TRUE
Question 4: How many nits of brightness does the new boAt wave Call have?
Answer: 550 nits
Question 5: How many in-built watch faces does the new boAt Wave Call have?
Answer: 150 +
How To Play Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz
To participate in the Amazon boAt Wave Call quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.
In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086