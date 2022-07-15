Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for one fortunate winner to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz contest from here.

As its name indicates, the Amazon boAt Wave Call aims to test your knowledge about the newly launched boAt smartwatch. It joins similar quizzes on Funzone such as the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M13 Series quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Ring 3 Quiz and others.

Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz Answers

The Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz is live for nine days from July 15, 2022 to July 24, 2022. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on August 4, 2022.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only one lucky participant will be declared the winner of this quiz.

This quiz contest has come at a time when the boAt Wave Call smartwatch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. Also, it will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon boAt Wave Call quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: Which of the following is a feature of the new boAt Wave Call?

Answer: All of the Above

Question 2: The new boAt Wave Call has a ___________ screen?

Answer: 1.69 Inches HD Display

Question 3: The new boAt Wave Call is an ideal calling watch for all types usage.

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: How many nits of brightness does the new boAt wave Call have?

Answer: 550 nits

Question 5: How many in-built watch faces does the new boAt Wave Call have?

Answer: 150 +

How To Play Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz

To participate in the Amazon boAt Wave Call quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon boAt Wave Call Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India