Win Free iMac From Amazon Chrismas Special Funzone Jackpot Quiz

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users. As it is the Christmas season, there are many quiz contests pertaining to the same. One of the games that is available for users is the Amazon Christmas Special Funzone Jackpot quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win a free iMac unit from the online retailer.

Notably, the Amazon Christmas Special Funzone Jackpot Quiz is live from December 21 to December 24, 2021. The winners will be announced on January 1, 2022 and the prizes will be delivered sometime next month. The winners' names will be revealed under the Funzone winners section of the app once the contest ends.

Talking about the prizes of the Amazon Christmas Special Funzone Jackpot Quiz contest, there will be five winners in this quiz. All the winners will get a unit of iMac for free as the prize. Notably, the free iMac that winners will get will feature a 4.5K Retina Display with a 24-inch panel, an Apple M1 chip with a 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will arrive in the Silver color option.

Question 1: What's the "Square root of 9"?

Answer: 3

Amazon Christmas Special Funzone Jackpot Quiz: How To Play

Do keep in mind that the Funzone quizzes are limited only to the Amazon app and you cannot participate in these from the website of the online retailer. To participate in this game, first you need to download the Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Alternatively, you can also search for Funzone on the app's search bar.

Finally, you can find the Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Make sure to answer the question asked correctly. To increase your winning chances, you need to answer the question within five seconds and share the hashtag suggested by Amazon with your followers on Twitter. This hashtag will change for various quiz contests hosted by Amazon, so check it carefully.

