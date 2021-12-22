Amazon Pay Scan & Pay Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The newly launched Amazon Pay Scan & Pay quiz has joined the list of Amazon Pay quizzes hosted on the mobile app of the online retailer. This new quiz contest is about the features of the Amazon Pay service, especially Scan and Pay as hinted by its name. With this newly hosted quiz contest, the online retailer is offering a chance for 10 winners to get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

As usual, there will be a total of five questions on the Amazon Pay Scan & Pay quiz contest. By providing correct answers to these questions, users can participate in the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize. This Amazon Pay Scan & Pay quiz contest joins others such as Amazon Pay Later Quiz, Amazon Pay Gift Cards Quiz and more available under the Funzone quiz section.

Amazon Pay Scan & Pay Quiz Answers

Below are the questions and answers asked as a part of the Amazon Pay Scan & Pay quiz contest. Take a look at these questions and answers and participate in the quiz contest. You need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize.

Question 1: As shown in the video, one of the characters is asking for ___ because of Mirchi

Answer: Water

Question 2: What happens in the video every time the character has hiccups?

Answer: Friends change characters

Question 3: What is the superpower of 'Pay Amazon Se'?

Answer: You can scan any QR code and Pay anywhere

Question 4: What does the character say when he discovers his superpower?

Answer: I had it, and I didn't even know it!

Question 5: Which of these benefits do customers get when they 'Pay Amazon Se'?

Answer: All of the above

Notably, the Amazon Pay Scan & Pay quiz contest is hosted from December 21, 2021 to December 28, 2021. The winners will be announced on January 15, 2022 and each winner will get Rs. 10,000 prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

