Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 13, 2021: Win Rs. 10,000

Amazon is best known for its discounts and offers on products across categories. Besides this, the online retailer also hosts a slew of quiz contests on a daily basis to let participants win attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance. Likewise, the daily quiz contest for today comprises five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

As usual, participants have to provide correct answers to all questions in order to be eligible to win the prize. Today, August 13, 2021, the daily quiz contest lets one participant win Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

If you are not aware of the details of the daily quiz, then it is a 24-hour quiz that will be live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM every day. The questions and prizes will differ with each passing day. However, the strategy remains the same. You need to answer all questions correctly to be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. Also, each question should be answered in less than five seconds to enter the lucky draw.

Given that many participants will provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon quiz, the lucky draw will decide the winner. The winner for today's quiz contest will be announced tomorrow, August 14 via the Funzone winners section.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 13, 2021

Here, we have listed the questions and answers asked in today's quiz contest. Take a look at the same to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 in Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Crocodiles were relocated for the safety of tourists to do boat rides in the Panchmuli lake located in which state of India?

Answer: Gujarat

Question 2: Which actor, who passed away recently, won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor a record 8 times?

Answer: Dilip Kumar

Question 3: The World Health Organisation estimates that half of the world's population will deal with which eye ailment by 2050?

Answer: Myopia

Question 4: Identify the sport played on this court?

Answer: Tennis

Question 5: Which animal class do they belong to?

Answer: Mammalia

Check out these answers before participating in the quiz to increase your winning chance.

