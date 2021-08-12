Amazon Independence Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the Independence Day celebrations are going on all over the nation in the form of discounts and offers, the online retailer Amazon is also actively involved in its own way of celebrating the event. Well, the portal that is best known for hosting numerous quiz contests for various occasions has now hosted the Amazon Independence Day Quiz on account of the 75th Independence Day.

As usual, the Amazon Independence Day Quiz also tests your general knowledge. It asks a set of five historic questions that should be answered correctly to be eligible to win the prize. This quiz is positioned under the funzone section of the Amazon mobile app alongside the Amazon Rakhi Edition Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon Onam Special Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win quiz and others.

Amazon Independence Day Quiz Details

Amazon Independence Day Quiz is live from August 10, 2021 to August 23, 2021. There will be only one winner in this quiz contest and the winner will be declared on August 24, 2021. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 31, 2021. To participate in this contest, you should be above 18 years of age. If you are declared a winner, then you should produce any of the following documents including Voter ID, PAN Card, Indian Passport or Driving License. Also, you shouldn't be an Amazon employee or a family member or an affiliate.

Talking about the prize, you will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 25,000 in this quiz contest. To win this prize, you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz. Notably, you should answer each question within 5 seconds to be able to go to the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, a winner will be randomly selected by Amazon India and will be declared the winner.

Amazon Independence Day Quiz Answers

Given that you need to answer all questions correctly, here we have listed all the questions and answers asked as a part of the Amazon Independence Day Quiz. Take a look at the answers and participate in the quiz.

Question 1: Which memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab marks the location where freedom fighters Sukhdev, Rajguru and Bhagat Singh were cremated?

Answer: National Martyrs Memorial

Question 2: At which session of the Indian National Congress, the Purna Swaraj declaration, or "Declaration of the Independence of India" was passed?

Answer: 1929 Lahore session

Question 3: About 15th August 1947, who said "tomorrow will be a day of rejoicing, it will be a day of sorrow as well."?

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

Question 4: Which of these countries also celebrates its independence day on August 15?

Answer: All of these

Question 5: The famous 'Quit India movement' launched in 1942, is also known by which of these names?

Answer: The August Movement

That's it! You will be eligible for the lucky draw if you answer these questions correctly within a short time for each question. All the best to win the prize of Rs. 25,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

