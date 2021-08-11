Amazon Independence Day Spin And Win Quiz: Win iPhone 12 And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are just a few days ahead of Independence Day and there are many offers and discounts offered by the online retailers due to the same. Besides discounts, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win quiz contest that will let participants win attractive prizes including an iPhone 12.

Notably, this is the first quiz that has been hosted as a part of the Independence Day celebrations on Amazon. Undoubtedly, the online retailer will continue to host a slew of such quizzes related to the 75th Independence Day celebrations in the country. Let's take a look at the details of the Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win quiz.

Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win Quiz Contest

This Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win quiz sits alongside the Amazon Onam Special Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon OnePlus Buds Pro Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon August Edition Spin and Win Quiz and others in the Funzone section of the app.

Furthermore, this quiz is held from August 10 to August 23 and the winners will be declared on August 24. The prize will be delivered or credited to the winners on or before October 30, 2021. Below are the prizes as a part of the Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win quiz contest.

Apple iPhone 12 (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance (2 winners)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

To be eligible to win any of these prizes, you need to first spin the wheel that has six segments. Each segment has one of the above-mentioned prizes while one segment has "better luck next time". You should spin the wheel and it should point in any segment other than the last one that drops you out of the contest. Now, you will be asked to answer a question and if you answer it correctly, you will be taken to a lucky draw to win the prize that is indicated by the pointer on the spin wheel.

The question asked on account of the Amazon Independence Day Spin and Win quiz is as follows.

Question: Every independence day, who delivers a televised address from the Red Fort, recounting the accomplishments of India during the past year?

Answer: The Prime Minister

That's it!

Best Mobiles in India