Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 23, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is best known for its discounts and offers on products across categories. Besides this, the online retailer also hosts a slew of quiz contests on a daily basis to let participants win attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance. Likewise, the daily quiz contest for today comprises five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

As usual, participants have to provide correct answers to all questions in order to be eligible to win the prize. Today, August 23, 2021, the daily quiz contest lets one participant win Rs. 20,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

If you are not aware of the details of the daily quiz, then it is a 24-hour quiz that will be live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM every day. The questions and prizes will differ with each passing day. However, the strategy remains the same. You need to answer all questions correctly to be eligible to take part in the lucky draw. Also, each question should be answered in less than five seconds to enter the lucky draw.

Given that many participants will provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon quiz, the lucky draw will decide the winner. The winner for today's quiz contest will be announced tomorrow, August 24 via the Funzone winners section.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 23, 2021

Here, we have listed the questions and answers asked in today's quiz contest. Take a look at the same to win the prize of Rs. 20,000 in Amazon Pay Balance.

Question 1: Which Comedian Hosted The 2021 Grammy Awards Ceremony?

Answer: Trevor Noah

Question 2: Which Country Recently Launched A New Bullet Train, That Runs 3,000m Above Sea Level With Automated Oxygen Supply?

Answer: China

Question 3: Milkha Singh's Wife Nirmal Saini, Who Passed Away In June 2021, Captained India In Which Sport?

Answer: Volleyball

Question 4: This Is The World's Largest Single Structure Made Of Which Living Organism?

Answer: Coral Polyps

Question 5: What Does This Flag Represent?

Answer: LGBTQ Pride

Check out these answers before participating in the quiz to increase your winning chance.

Best Mobiles in India