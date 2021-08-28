Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 28, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is back with another quiz contest for its users. This daily quiz provides attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance cash credited to the users' accounts. Notably, today, August 28, 2021, the daily quiz will offer Rs. 20,000 prize for two fortunate users.

The Amazon quiz today can be found under the Funzone section of the mobile app. As usual, this is an app-based quiz contest and you cannot find it from the website of the e-commerce portal.

Today's Amazon quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM under the daily quiz banner. You just have to open the Amazon app and search for the Funzone section to enter the quiz. Start answering the five questions correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw wherein you can get a chance to win the prize. Notably, two winners will be selected to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance each.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 28, 2021

As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the daily quiz to be eligible to win the prize, here we have listed both the questions and answers for you to try your luck.

Question 1: What Was The Name Of The Capsule In Which Jeff Bezos Went To Space For The First Time In 2021?

Answer: RSS First Step

Question 2: Cristiano Ronaldo's Promotion Of 'Agua!' At A 2021 Press Conference Coincided With A $4 Billion Drop In The Market Value Of Which Firm?

Answer: Coca Cola

Question 3: Angel Di Maria's Goal In The Copa America 2021 Final Gave The Title To Which Country For The First Time Since 1993?

Answer: Argentina

Question 4: Which Slovakian Vlogger And Podcaster Got Famous On This App By Gifting People From His "Vlog Squad" Expensive Cars?

Answer: David Dobrik

Question 5: Identify This Butterfly With Easily Recognisable Patterns That Has Been Bred On The International Space Station.

Answer: Monarch

Do keep in mind that the quiz requires you to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. However, many participants might answer all questions correctly and only those who are picked up in the lucky draw will be declared winners. The two winners will receive their prize by August 28, 2021.

Best Mobiles in India