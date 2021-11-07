Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For November 7, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz is now live on the e-commerce site. For the unaware, the contest now runs for 24 hours which commences at 12:00 AM and lasts till 11:59 PM (today). The Amazon quiz for November 7 will give you a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site or you can also transfer it to your bank account. Check here all details about the Amazon daily quiz for today (November 7).

Amazon Daily Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. There are a total of five questions for the daily quiz contest and few options under each question. However, you need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Since one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game.

Amazon Daily Quiz Prize For November 7

There is a total of 10 prizes that will be given under today's contest and winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section by Nov 8 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Further, the prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before November 30, 2021.

We already know that there are some criteria for Amazon games such as should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Besides, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?

You need to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can find the daily quiz banner at the top and now click on the banner to start the game. To make your job easy, we are listing all the correct answers for today's (Nov 7) quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 7, 2021

1. The doubles pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, that has reunited recently, is known popularly by what name?

Ans- Indo-Pak Express

2. The upcoming movie 'Raavan Leela' starring Pratik Gandhi has now been renamed to what?

Ans- Bhavai

3. On 8th October 2021, which organisation will celebrate its 89th anniversary?

Ans- Indian Airforce

4. Name this city that shares its name with a syndrome where a hostage starts having feelings of trust and affection for his/her captor

Ans- Stockholm

5. This is a view from the caves, from which place in Karnataka, popular among tourists?

Ans- Badami

