Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For November 26 To Win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
Amazon hosts daily quiz contest that lets users win various gifts such as gadgets and Amazon Pay balance. Today's quiz contest is already live and there are five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. If you are lucky, then you will be able to win a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch.
Usually, the quiz starts from 8 AM and goes on till 12 PM. So, you have some more time to answer the questions that are a part of the Amazon quiz today (November 26) and win the smartwatch. Notably, this is an app-only quiz and will be available only to the users of the mobile app of the shopping platform. The winner will be chosen via lucky draw of all the users who answered all five questions correctly and will be announced later in the day.
How To Play Amazon Quiz
To play the Amazon quiz, you need to open the Amazon app. Over here, you need to go to Menu → Programs and Features→ FunZone. There will some options for each question and you need to just choose the right answer. If you choose a wrong answer, then you will be eliminated from the game. Alternatively, there are other games such as 'Spin and Win' as well. Check out the Amazon quiz answers for today from here.
Amazon Quiz Answers For November 26
Here are the current set of questions and answers for today's Amazon quiz.
Question 1: Which airlines recently launched India's first-ever seaplane services?
Answer - Spicejet
Question 2: Which of these teams recently beat Germany 6-0 in a UEFA Nations League match?
Answer - Spain
Question 3: President Martin Vizcarra was recently impeached by Congress in which South American nation?
Answer - Peru
Question 4: This is the entry to which famous monument?
Answer - Taj Mahal
Question 5: Which of these is an apt term to describe what is shown in the visual?
Answer - Hobbit Hole
