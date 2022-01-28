Amazon Daily Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon hosts daily quiz contests on its mobile app for its users. It is highly popular among users as it rewards winners with alluring prizes. These daily quiz contests involve a set of five questions and participants can win prizes only on answering these questions correctly. Today, the Amazon daily quiz contest lets users win Rs. 15,000 as the prize.

The Amazon daily quiz asks questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. Participants have to answer each question correctly within five seconds to make sure they enter the lucky draw. If participants provide an incorrect answer, then they will be disqualified.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 28, 2022

Today, January 28, 2022, you can participate in the Amazon daily quiz and Rs. 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and answers from here to know more.

Question 1: Alpha, Beta, Delta & Omicron are some variants of the coronavirus. From which alphabet are these names taken?

Answer: Greek

Question 2: Which IIT is set to start a Master's programme on electric vehicles that will enhance research capabilities in the field?

Answer: IIT Madras

Question 3: Which of these organisations celebrated its 73rd Raising Day in November 2021?

Answer: NCC

Question 4: What is the headpiece worn by the bride in the picture known as?

Answer: Veil

Question 5: A monument situated where resembles this famous monument of India and is also called Dakkhani Taj?

Answer: Aurangabad, India

How To Play Amazon Daily Quiz

The Amazon Daily quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Daily quiz over here. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Amazon Daily Quiz. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

To participate in this contest, you should be above 18 years of age. If you are declared a winner, then you should produce any of the following documents including Voter ID, PAN Card, Indian Passport or Driving License. Also, you shouldn't be an Amazon employee or a family member or an affiliate.

