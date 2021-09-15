Amazon Engineers Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 15,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Engineers Day quiz is now live. As today, September 15, 2021 marks the occasion of Engineer's Day, the online retailer has come up with a quiz contest for its users. One winner will be selected to get the prize of Rs. 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance and this makes the competition tougher for participants.

The Amazon Engineers Day quiz follows previous quiz contests including Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G quiz, Amazon Coupons Quiz, and others. You check the existing quizzes under the mobile app's Funzone section and try your luck at winning these quizzes.

Detailing about the Amazon Engineers Day quiz, it is live from September 10 to September 23. The winners of the contest will be announced on September 24 and one participant will be chosen from the lucky draw to win the prize of Rs. 20,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winner can get the prize credited to the respective Amazon account on or before September 30.

There are some prerequisites to take part in the Amazon Engineers Day quiz. Firstly, users need to be 18 years or above and must not be an employee of Amazon or a direct family member or affiliate to the company. The winner has to provide a valid ID proof to claim the prize. The winner's mobile number has to be verified with Amazon to be able to claim the prize.

Amazon Engineers Day Quiz Answers

Check out the Amazon Engineers Day quiz answers below.

Question 1: M. Visvesvaraya on whose birthday, Engineer's Day is celebrated in India was the Diwan of which princely state?

Answer: Mysore

Question 2: M.Visvesvaraya conceived and supervised the construction of the KRS Dam on which river?

Answer: Kaveri

Question 3: Which was the first Indian Institute of Technology to be set up?

Answer: IIT Kharagpur

Question 4: Famous engineer Vinod Dham, is known as the 'Father of ________ ', for leading a company's iconic microprocessor brand. Fill in the blanks

Answer: Pentium

Question 5: Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany is known for pioneering which field in technology?

Answer: Fibre Optics

Provide these answers to the questions asked by Amazon India under the Engineers Day Quiz contest. The winner will be notified by SMS or email to claim the prize. Also, the winner will be listed under the Funzone winners' section on the specified date.

