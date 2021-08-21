Just In
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz Answers: Your Chance To Win Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is the latest buzz in the smartphone market. The upcoming Samsung mid-range is tipped to pack several premium features like 48MP quad cameras, Dimensity 720 chipset, 5G support, and so on. The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz aims to attract buyers with these features and giving away the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G as a reward.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz Answers For Today
We have made things easy by bringing in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz questions and answers right here. You simply need to answer these questions correctly and stand a chance to enter the prize pool. Winners stand a chance to win the all-new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.
Question 1: How many bands does the #FutureReady5G smartphone Galaxy M32 5G support?
Answer: 12
Question 2: Which of the below is the processor with which you can play like a boss on your new Galaxy M32 5G device?
Answer: Dimensity 720
Question 3: The below-mentioned feature of Galaxy M32 5G protects your phone like a boss. Guess which one it is.
Answer: All the above
Question 4: The ultra-sleek Galaxy M32 5G with its premium design comes in two stunning colors. Guess the right ones.
Answer: Black and Blue
Question 5: The _____ camera set up of Galaxy M32 5G gets you clicking your fav shots like a boss. Pick the right option.
Answer: 48MP Quad Camera
How To Play Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz?
The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz is the easiest way to get the all-new Samsung 5G smartphone. To play the quiz, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Amazon app as the quiz can't be played on the Amazon web version. In case you don't have the app, you can download it from the App Store or Google Play.
Step 2: Sign in with your Amazon account. You can create a new one in case you don't have an account.
Step 3: Once done, scroll down the Amazon app home page to find the Fun Zone with today's quizzes. You can also find the Amazon Quiz under Menu > Fun Zone > Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz.
Step 4: The quiz will open to the aforementioned questions. Just select the right answers to be eligible to win the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone once it launches.
There are a few factors to bear in mind to enter the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Quiz. Firstly, you need to be an Indian citizen and you will need to show your ID proof if you win this quiz. If you are an Amazon employee or a direct family member, or an affiliate then you are not eligible for the lucky draw. The quiz is live now and will go be open for entries until 11:59 PM.
