Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch Confirmed For August 25; Dimensity 720, 48MP Quad Cameras At Helm

Samsung is all set to bring the 5G version of its Galaxy M32 smartphone on August 25 to India. The launch date has been confirmed via Amazon microsite. Further, some features of the phone have also been revealed via Amazon. Let's dive into details.

Samsung Galaxy M325G India Launch Confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is launching on August 25 at 12 PM IST. It is believed to go on sale on the same day of its launch. Going by the Amazon teaser, the design of the upcoming Galaxy M32 5G is similar to the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched earlier this year. Besides, the features of the Galaxy M32 5G also suggest the handset is the rebranded of the Galaxy A32 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Features We Known So Far

As per the Amazon listing, the Galaxy M32 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a water-drop notch on top of the display to house the 13MP front-facing camera. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC will support 12 5G bands.

The listing does not reveal anything regarding the OS but it confirms the device will get two years of software upgrades. The handset is expected to ship with Android 11 OS. Moreover, the Galaxy M32 5G is confirmed to offer a 48MP quad-camera setup.

Other sensors are still unknown; however, we can expect the main lens will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device which is believed to pack 18W fast charging. Connectivity features might include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Expected Price In India

The pricing of the phone is still under wraps. We expect the device will get a similar price tag as the Galaxy A32 5G. If this turns out to be true, the Galaxy M32 5G will be priced at around Rs. 24,000, making it an affordable 5G device. In this range, 12 5G bands support will be one of the plus points for the handset. It is also believed to compete with smartphones like the Nord CE 5G, Moto G 5G, and so on.

