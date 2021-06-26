Samsung Galaxy M32 5G For India Likely On Cards: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Many brands in this sector are eying to bring affordable 5G smartphones so that buyers get a range of options to choose from when 5G networks are available in the country. Already, Jio confirmed that its 5G service will be launched in the country sometime by the end of this year reaching 1Gbps speeds and it is under trial in Mumbai. The other telcos are also eying to bring their 5G networks as soon as possible.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy M32 smartphone in India on June 21. While this smartphone comes loaded with many advanced specifications and features, it remains to miss out on the 5G connectivity, which is highly demanded by users of late. Now, it looks like the company is prepping to bring a 5G variant of the smartphone for Indian users.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Details

As per a well-known Twitter-based tipster the_tech_guy has tipped that the firmware development of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Indian variant has debuted. Not stopping with this, the tipster goes on to state that this smartphone will carry the model number SM-M326B. Apart from this, none of the other details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G are known for now. We can expect further reports to be out in the coming weeks or months.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Expected Specs

If the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G variant makes its way into the country, we can expect it to have almost similar specifications as the 4G variant that went official earlier this week. If this happens to be true, then the device in question could sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It might make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G might arrive with other standard connectivity features including 5G network support and house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor just like its 4G counterpart. A 6000mAh battery is said to power it from within along with support for 25W fast charging tech.

However, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation regarding the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

