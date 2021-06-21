Samsung Galaxy M32 Launched In India: Worthy Mid-Ranger? News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched yet another mid-range smartphone under the M series. The latest entrant from the South Korean giant is the Galaxy M32 that comes packed with some interesting features, making it a worthy successor to the Galaxy M31/M31s.

In terms of looks, the device has borrowed a lot of design elements from the Galaxy M42 5G with a quad-camera setup, located in the top left corner at the rear. As usual, the back panel and the frame of the smartphone are made using polycarbonate and the back panel has a patterned finish, which does elevate the overall aesthetics of this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

The latest mid-range 4G smartphone from Samsung bestows a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with up to a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Unlike most of the smartphones at this price range, the Galaxy M32 has opted for an Inifinity-U notch, which makes it look slightly dated, as most phones at this price range come with a punch-hole display.

Powering the Galaxy M32 is the not-so-new MediaTek Helio G85, which is a mid-range gaming chipset with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage along with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE on both slots and the phone also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi connectivity.

The quad-camera array at the back of the smartphone houses a 64MP wide-angle lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The Galaxy M32 has a 20MP front-facing selfie camera that also doubles as a facial recognition sensor.

A 6,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone and it can be charged via the USB Type-C port with up to 15W of fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and it can also deliver audio output via the USB Type-C port.

Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in two variants. The base model offers 4GB RAM, 64GB storage while the high-end model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a price tag of Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Both models will go on sale from 28 June and ICICI credit and debit card users can get flat Rs. 1,250 discount, which brings down the price of the base variant to Rs. 13,749.

For the base price of Rs. 13,749 (after discount) the Galaxy M32 does look like a great mid-range smartphone, especially considering the fact that it comes with a higher refresh rate AMOLED display, OneUI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS, and a massive 6000 mAh battery.

