Samsung Galaxy M32 With FHD+ sAMOLED Display Launching On June 21: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy M32 has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, giving us an idea of its premium features. The latest leak now reveals the launch date of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Moreover, the smartphone has got its landing page on Amazon, which further confirms the rumors.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch Date Revealed

The Amazon landing page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 notes that the smartphone will go official on June 21 at 12 PM. The smartphone will be Amazon exclusive and will arrive at other e-commerce and offline retailers a while later. That said, the precise shipping and sale date of the new Samsung smartphone is still under wraps.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch: Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is confirmed to pack an FHD+ display with a Super AMOLED panel, which is tipped to be 6.4-inch in size. The Amazon page further confirms a couple of features like its color variants. From the looks of it, the Samsung smartphone would arrive in a blue color model with a gradient design, while there could be other options as well.

One can also spot the quad-camera setup at the rear paired with the LED flash on the Samsung Galaxy M32. Plus, the classic Samsung Infinity-U display and the narrow bezels on the display are clearly seen. The teaser poster further reveals the power button on the right side of the device, which also functions as a fingerprint sensor.

There are a couple of features of the Samsung Galaxy M32 that have been hinted at in the past. For one, the rumor mill points at a massive 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G80 or the G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage.

Other features tipped include a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear with 4K video support along with a 20MP selfie camera. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to be aggressively priced under Rs. 20,000, which would up the competition against devices like the Poco M3 Pro and even the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE.

