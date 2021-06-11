Just In
Samsung Galaxy M32 Full Specs Leak: What To Expect?
Samsung is speculated to take the wraps off a new smartphone, the Galaxy M32. The device has been hitting the headlines for quite some time. Already, the smartphone has appeared on several certification databases. Even an official support page of the smartphone is live on the company's website. These developments confirm that the Samsung Galaxy M32 could be launched soon.
Besides the details that we know already, the Samsung Galaxy M32's specifications have been leaked online. These details show what we can expect from this smartphone. Let's take a look at the details of the Samsung Galaxy M32 from here.
Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Leak
As per the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is all set to be launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is tipped to arrive with a FHD+ resolution, which is an upgrade to the HD+ display on the newly launched Galaxy M42 5G. However, the upcoming smartphone is expected to come with 4G support.
Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is believed to get the power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC teamed up with two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. There will be a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space in both variants of the device.
For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is said to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 5MP fourth macro sensor. At the front, it could arrive with a 20MP selfie camera sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy M32 is believed to get the power from a 6000mAh battery, which is bigger than the 5000mAh battery on the Galaxy M42 5G. The battery is said to support 15W fast charging technology and run Android 11 topped with the company's One UI.
Samsung Galaxy M32 Expected Price
Samsung Galaxy M32 is believed to feature a glasstic build and a textured rear panel. The smartphone might bestow a quad-camera setup with a noticeable bump and a waterdrop notch, hinting it could be an Infinity-U display. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy M32 could be priced under Rs. 20,000.
