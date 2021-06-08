Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted On FCC: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is gearing up to unveil several new smartphones from time to time in its Galaxy M series. Now, the company is speculated to be working on a new device, the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is alleged to see the light of the day sometime this month.

Recently, the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy M32 was tipped by the official support page that went live on the company's website. Now, the upcoming smartphone has received approval from the FCC via MySmartPrice, which points out that it could be launched as early as June.

Samsung Galaxy M32 FCC Listing

Samsung Galaxy M32 was spotted on the FCC database with the model number SM-M325F. The listing notes that the smartphone will be fueled by a battery that supported 15W rapid charging. As of now, the certification database does not shed light on any other details regarding its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M32: What To Expect?

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was spotted getting the certifications from other such regulatory databases including Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, DEKRA, and BIS. Back in April this year, it was revealed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone might make use of a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset teamed up with 6GB RAM. Also, it was tipped to boot on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Going by the DEKRA certification listing, the Samsung Galaxy M32 could be launched with a capacious 6000mAh battery. Speculations point out that the smartphone might be a rebranded variant of the Galaxy A32, which went official recently.

In that case, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will have similar specs as the Galaxy A32. Going by the same, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to flaunt a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the imaging front, it could have a 20MP selfie camera sensor, and a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary sensor and a 5MP fourth lens.

However, the Galaxy A32 uses a 5000mAh battery while a certification listing hinted at a more capacious 6000mAh battery. For more clarity, we need to wait for the company to launch the Galaxy M32 to know what it holds for its users.

