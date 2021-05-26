Samsung Galaxy M32 Support Page Hints India Launch: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is one of the smartphone makers that is gearing up to launch a slew of new smartphones from time to time. We already saw the latest offerings including the Galaxy M42 5G. Now, it looks like the company intends to take the wraps off a new smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India.

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M32 could be launched in India soon as the support page of the device has gone live. The support page was live on the official India website for a short time and was taken down by the company.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Details

The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy M32 was listed with the model number SM-M325F/DS. However, it did not shed light on the specifications of the smartphone. Earlier this month, the upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and BIS certification databases. Also, it appeared on the DEKRA certification database with a 6000mAh battery as well. Last week, the Samsung Galaxy M32 was spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform and the Wi-Fi Alliance certification database.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Expected Specs

Going by the above-mentioned certification databases and benchmark listing, the Galaxy M32 is believed to arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM. It is said to run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. Furthermore, it revealed that the smartphone might feature a 20MP selfie camera sensor and arrive in three color options including black, light blue and white.

Speculated to be based on the Galaxy A32 4G, the upcoming smartphone is believed to flaunt a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display and get the power from a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. At its rear, the Galaxy M32 is said to flaunt a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary superwide camera sensor, a 5MP tertiary macro lens and a 5MP fourth depth sensor.

Given that there are just a few days for this month to come to an end, it looks like we can expect the Samsung Galaxy M32 could see the light of the day sometime in June.

