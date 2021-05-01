Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted On BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy M42 as the first-ever 5G-enabled handset in the M-series. Now, another handset named the Galaxy M32 is in pipeline which seems to arrive soon in the country. As the Galaxy M32 with SM-M325F/DS has received the BIS certification (spotted by Mukul Sharma). The listing did not divulge any features of the handset. However, the phone was recently spotted on the Geekbench, revealing features.

Samsung Galaxy M32: What To Expect?

The BIS listing only confirms the Indian launch of the handset. Going by the Geekbench database, the Galaxy M32 is listed with the same model number and managed to score 361 points in the single-core test and 1254 points in the multi-core test.

The phone is said to ship with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone is also said to be an affordable offering from the brand with 4G connectivity. Further, the chipset will be paired with 6GB RAM. Other RAM options are also expected and the device will run Android 11 OS which is expected to have a layer of One UI 3.0 on top.

The Galaxy M32 was also leaked with a huge 6,000 mAh battery which is expected to support 15W charging tech. Other features of the handset are yet to be revealed. However, we can expect a quad or triple camera setup, AMOLED panel, and so on.

Now, the Galaxy M42 5G is the latest mid-range device from the brand which is selling in the country starting at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model, Rs. 23,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option. Features of the Galaxy M42 5G include a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Besides, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy M42 5G consisting of a 48MP GM2 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone has a 20MP camera sensor.

Lastly, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging tech support and 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

