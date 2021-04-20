Samsung Galaxy M32 4G With 6000mAh Battery Gets Certified News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We know that Samsung is gearing up to launch a slew of smartphones in the Galaxy M series. One of these rumored smartphones that are all set to be launched sometime soon is the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G. After a few rumors and speculations, the device was spotted on the DEKRA certification website.

The certification site notes that the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G might arrive with a capacious 6000mAh battery. Going by the certification authority, the upcoming Samsung smartphone appears to carry the model number EB-BM325ABN. This suggests that the smartphone might be launched sometime soon alongside the Galaxy M42 5G, which is slated to be launched in India via Amazon on April 28.

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G Details Revealed

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G is believed to sport a battery that is rated to have a capacity of 5830mAh. Eventually, it could be marketed as 6000mAh. Also, this battery is believed to come with 15W fast-charging support. Given that many new Samsung smartphones have been launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box, this upcoming model is also likely to arrive with the same iteration of the OS.

As of now, the other details regarding the upcoming Samsung smartphone remain unknown but we can expect it to flaunt a quad-camera setup similar to what we see on many other affordable smartphones these days.

Samsung Galaxy M42 Details

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M42, this new smartphone's design has already been teased by the online retailer Amazon as it will be launched on April 28. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a waterdrop notch on the display to flaunt a selfie camera sensor. It is also said to be fitted with a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with the sensors placed in a square-shaped module. It is seen with a multicolored striped finish as well.

The device in question appears to flaunt an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor along with the Samsung Knox security feature. The other aspects that we can expect include Samsung Pay and NFC. Furthermore, the Galaxy M42 is also hinted to get the power from a 6000mAh battery.

