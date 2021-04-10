Samsung Galaxy M42 To Be First-Ever 5G Phone Of Galaxy M-series News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier today, we reported that the Samsung M42 5G will be launching in the country by this month. Now, the latest development suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 will be the first-ever 5G phone from the M-series.

Earlier info by tipster Abhishek Yadav and GadgetData suggested that the handset will be launched in India by the end of this month. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Now, the latest development came via tipster Mukul Sharma and the shared teaser videos hinted that it will be the fastest smartphone and first-ever 5G mobile from M-series. Apart from this, he did not divulge any key details.

So yes, the Samsung #GalaxyM42 seems right around the corner. Got my hands on this video today.

The device will be the first-ever 5G phone in the Galaxy M lineup of smartphones 😍#FastestMonster @SamsungIndia pic.twitter.com/WAEd604Np6 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: What We Know So Far

At this moment, Samsung has not shared any key features of the upcoming M-series smartphone. However, the phone is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Besides, the smartphone also appeared on the Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B. Even, the phone with the same model number was also listed on the official Samsung India website.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Snapdragon 750G SoC will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Software-wise, the phone will run Android 11 OS with One UI 3.0. On the other hand, the Galaxy M42 5G is also said to pack a 6,000 mAh battery as per the 3C listing.

At this moment, the details like display, camera are still unknown. However, there is a rumor that the Galaxy M42 5G will come as a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G which did not launch in the country. If this turns to be true, then the phone is believed to get similar specifications as the Galaxy A42 5G. So, the Galaxy M42 5G would be launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display and 48MP quad-rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Cheapest 5G Phone From Samsung?

If the Galaxy M42 5G is indeed the rebranded of the Galaxy A42 5G. Then the price is also expected to be similar. The Galaxy A42 5G made its debut starting at $399.99 which roughly translates to Rs. 29,891. Considering this, we can expect the Galaxy M42 5G will fall under Rs 30,000, making it the cheapest 5G smartphone from the brand. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

