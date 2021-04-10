Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India Launch Likely Set For This Month News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung seems not to rest with the already achieved laurels as it is coming up with new offerings in the market from time to time. Especially, the company is launching many new models in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series at various price points to capture the lost market share. One of the upcoming models is the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G that has been surfacing in numerous leaks of late.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India Lauch Date

Now, it looks like the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G in India has been hinted. As per the tipsters Abhishek Yadav and GadgetData, the upcoming Samsung smartphone in question will be launched in India by the end of this month. However, the exact launch date remains a mystery for now.

Already, the device was speculated to be launched sometime soon as it was spotted on the certification site BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and was also listed on the official Samsung India website. It is touted to be the first Galaxy M series smartphone to be 5G-ready. We can expect the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to be revealed sometime soon as its launch is nearing.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is believed to be a rebranded Galaxy A42 5G. If this appears to be true, then the upcoming smartphone is expected to have similar specifications as the Galaxy A42 5G. In that case, it might flaunt a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display to house the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone from Samsung is likely to make use of an octa-core 5G-enabled Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. Notably, the A series device makes use of a smaller 5000mAh battery.

Believed to run Android 11 topped with OneUI custom skin, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is said to be fitted with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor and a 5MP fourth macro lens. At the front, there could be a 20MP selfie camera sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor too. The other details that we can expect to be a part of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB TYpe-C port.

