Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Listed Officially In India: What We Know So Far
Samsung is all set to expand its M-series by launching a new smartphone named the Galaxy M42 5G. Recently, the smartphone with model number SM-M426B/DS visited BIS certification. Now, MySmartPrice has spotted the same model number phone on Samsung's India website, which confirms the imminent India launch. Besides, the handset also cleared the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG certifications, suggesting some key features of the handset.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Expected Specifications
The upcoming Galaxy M42 will be the first phone from the M-series with 5G connectivity. The phone is expected to come in the mid-range category. In terms of features, the handset was leaked with a 6000 mAh battery. It is also said to come with 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the M42 5G is likely to flaunt a 64MP quad rear camera module. Other sensors might include an ultra-wide lens, macro and depth sensors. Other features of the phone are still unknown at this moment. Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date.
Alongside, the brand is also expected to bring the Galaxy A42 5G in India soon, as the handset with model number SM-A426B/DS also cleared the BIS certification. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was originally launched in September last year. The phone has a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it draws the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Galaxy A42 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. For imaging, the handset sports a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a combination of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the A42 5G has a 20MP camera sensor at the front.
Apart from the M and A series smartphones, Samsung is now focusing on its F-series as well. There are rumors that the upcoming F-series phone could arrive as the Galaxy F02s which recently appeared on Google Play Console listing.
